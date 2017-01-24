Salaries are increasing but middle-class is complaining

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.01.24

Salaries in Italy? In 2016 they increased compared to 2015.High-level management and executive salaries saw an increase of 1%, with an average gross salary of € 126,793. Salaried employees and middle-management experienced a salary increase of +2% and +2.4%. Even blue collar workers had a good year: +1.7 % with € 26,495 a year (gross). In a report recently published by Od&M Consulting, the good news continued. The highest salaries were found in large companies, but even the small and medium businesses (and this is unusual) saw an increase in retribution. The business sectors with the most favorable salary profiles were: banks, financial companies, as well as clothing and fashion industries. The black mark of gender inequality is still resistent to change, however, with males earning 10% more than females.