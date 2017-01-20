Safe paths to school, more exercise and less smog

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.01.20

The “caminos escolares” are pedestrian walkways in Spain that have been created to allow kids to get to school on foot. They pass through neighborhood parks and streets with limited traffic. From Madrid to Barcellona, and Segovia to San Sebastian, an increasing number of Spanish munipalities is collaborating with the Motor Vehicle administration in the country on investments in this type of positive initiative: programs that both increase the kids’ independence and provide an excellent opportunity to improve overall health through more physical exercise and and a healthy lifestyle, great ways to fight obesity. Not to mention the benefits of these programs to the community at large, reduced smog and noise that results from less vehicles in circulation, bringing kids to school.