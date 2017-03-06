Rumuki is the new weapon against Revenge Porn

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.06

There’s a new weapon in the fight against Revenge Porn. It is Rumuki, an iOS app created to protect people who like sharing sex tapes with their phone contacts. First of all, you can use it anonymously and you don’t have to provide an email or social media account. Video is recorded and encrypted using two keys stored on separate phones. Only if both users agree, the video can be played. But what counts most is that any audio or video tape can be deleted and completely removed from all the devices. In this way, if one repents of having sent his/her hot video to someone else, it is possible to change his/her mind and prevent the place on the Internet.

