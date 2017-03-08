Ruck sacks are a danger to children’s backs

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.08

It is common knowledge that backpacks and rucksacks are detrimental to children’s health, but today we have confirmation, with numbers and data provided by a study from the University of Granada. The study has just been published in the journal Gait & Posture and was conducted on a large sample of students aged between 6 and 12. According to the study, 47% of children carry a load of books and notebooks every day, which weigh 20% more than the ideal weight, by far higher than that recommended by the experts (ranging between 10 and 15%). In particular, bags carried on the back create the most damage: almost half of the children who use them on a daily basis have problems, particularly with the back, which were found in only 31% of the kids who use a trolley instead. Eva Orantes, author of the study, is so concerned that she concludes that it is absolutely preferable to use bags with wheels if you want to protect the health of your children. However, this type of school bag is not always the choice of the young and fashion conscious kids.