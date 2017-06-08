Rome art exhibit in June will feature young artists with autism

Rome art exhibit in June will feature young artists with autismby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.08
If you are in Rome this summer, don’t miss a beautiful art exhibit in June featuring a group of young artists with autism. Arriving in Rome after the first stop of this travelling show, L’arte risveglia l’anima (Art Awakens the Soul) in Florence, where it was enormously successful, it will be housed in the Musei di San Salvatore in Lauro in the Capital from June 9 – 25. The show is curated by the association Autismo Firenze, and L’immaginario e Amici del Museo Ermitage Italia. The exhibit will feature 75 drawings, paintings, and ceramic works composed by 24 talented individuals with autism who were inspired by the masterpieces of their favorite artists: Giotto, Caravaggio, Mondrian, and Chagall. The aim of the initiative is to demonstrate the social value of individuals with intellectual disabilities, through their rich, and often hidden, artistic contribution. With the hopes of improving their social integration. After Rome, the show will move on to Italian cities, Pistoia (October 2017) and Ancona (December 2017).
