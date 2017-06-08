Rome art exhibit in June will feature young artists with autism

Related:

Brain patterns at 6 months predict autism in high-risk infants Long before an official diagnosis, a single brain scan at 6 months of age may be able to predict with near perfect accuracy which babies will develop autism. By using a technique known as machine learning to look at brain patterns in infants, researchers say they were able to successfully Read More.

A brilliant comic with Asperger’s Syndrome Connor McGrath is one of few comics in the world with Asperger’s Syndrome. For this U.S. native, originating from Deering Center, Portland, the pathology never kept him from pursuing a career in theatre, his true passion. Although, it wasn’t always easy: at school, he often found himself in embarrassing situations, seeing has Read More.

Lead may be one of the causes of autism Lead may be one of the causes of autism, according to a research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, recently published on Nature Communications. It emerged that exposure to toxic metals during late pregnancy and the first few months after birth can be linked with Read More.

Specialisterne will help also Italian people with autism find a job The Danish non profit organization Specialisterne, international leader in the employment of autistic people, opens also in Italy. Precisely in Milan, where, from June to September 2017, it is organizing a professional training course for 14 people on the spectrum in order to integrate them into the IT field, where Read More.

Delicious sauces of a young autistic cook are a big hit He is just 18 but many already believe he has a bright future as a chef. Julen Ucar, originally from Orange County, in California, was born suffering from an autistic disorder but this has not stopped him from feeding his great passion for cooking. So much so that at a very Read More.