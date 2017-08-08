Romania is betting on tourism for disabled

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.08.08

The Romanian city of Constanza will become the first in Europe to have a beach dedicated exclusively to disabled individuals. The therapeutic will be developed on a plot of land that is 22,000 square meters and will have an access ramp, special areas for sun-bathing, a special sensorial zone that will be super-relaxing, a path for visual and tactile stimulation, floating seats, and a place where people can get first aid, if necessary. And there will even be a part of the park especially for events and completely accessible play zones. The project will be ready by summer 2018, according to one of its creators and the aim is to attract tourists from all over Europe. The Romanian government has understood the enormous economic opportunity this type of investment can represent and, for this reason, they have decided to bet on this type of tourism.