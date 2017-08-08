Romania is betting on tourism for disabled

Romania is betting on tourism for disabledby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.08.08
The Romanian city of Constanza will become the first in Europe to have a beach dedicated exclusively to disabled individuals. The therapeutic will be developed on a plot of land that is 22,000 square meters and will have an access ramp, special areas for sun-bathing, a special sensorial zone that will be super-relaxing, a path for visual and tactile stimulation, floating seats, and a place where people can get first aid, if necessary. And there will even be a part of the park especially for events and completely accessible play zones. The project will be ready by summer 2018, according to one of its creators and the aim is to attract tourists from all over Europe. The Romanian government has understood the enormous economic opportunity this type of investment can represent and, for this reason, they have decided to bet on this type of tourism.
How many blind people are there in the world
36 million people in the world have some kind of visual impairment, according to a study recently published in The Lancet showing results up to 2015. Worldwide, moderate and severe visual defect rates have been significantly reduced by the improvement in living conditions, public health programs, developing treatments such as Read More.
The global tactile printing market is constantly expanding
The global tactile printing market is expected to witness a significant growth with increasing investment in braille printing technologies. It was valued at US$ 1,250 Mn in 2016 and, according to a recent study by Credence Research, is expected to grow by 4.5% through the forecast period 2017 – 2025. In Read More.
New USA program of bike-sharing for disabled citizens
Portland is the first American city to adopt a bike-sharing city for disabled citizens. “Adaptive Biketown” is the program sponsored by Nike and it allows individuals to rent a special bicycle for less than $5 an hour. Each bike is adapted to the special needs of this unique population: for Read More.
Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis
Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis and even reverses brain shrinkage. A study published on the Multiple Sclerosis Journal shows, for the first time, that exercise can actually halt the progression of the neurological disease. Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients are told that is helpful to stay as healthy Read More.
Book series dedicated entirely to young readers with dyslexia
Dyscool is a book series entirely dedicated to young people with dyslexia. This initiative was born of a partnership between two publishing houses: the first, an innovative start-up, Mobydys, specialized in creating digital materials for cognitively diverse readers and inventor of digital books for dyslexic children; and the second, Nathan, Read More.
Microsoft caters to needs of dyslexic users
Microsoft takes into consideration the unique needs of dyslexic users. inThe computer giant, in fact, has installed new dylexic-friendly functions in Word. Now, users who have learning disabilities can use Read Aloud, that actually pronounces out loud the text simultaneously while the user reads it, and also highlights the words that are being Read More.