Roman students help inmates earn a college degree

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.05.05

Each week in Roman prisons, Rebibbia and Regina Coeli, groups of students arrive to help inmates study university subjects. They act as tutors and assist them in preparing for exams. With surprising results. The initiative called “Diritti in carcere” (Rights in Prison) was launched by one of Rome’s principle universities, Università Roma Tre, to guarantee inmates at correctional facilities in the Italian region of Lazio educational opportunities. Started 2 years ago, the program has demonstrated success. In recognition of this unique student population, the university has eliminated any necessary costs. In any event, inmates are given the opportunity to use Skype for sessions with their tutors and a platform of e-learning is available for exam preparation. “A specific public competition for funding is created each year for 6 senior students– explains Professor Marco Ruotolo, who is head of the project. “But many decide to stay in the program, so the groups are always increasing in number”.