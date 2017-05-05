Roman students help inmates earn a college degree

Roman students help inmates earn a college degreeby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.05.05
Each week in Roman prisons, Rebibbia and Regina Coeli, groups of students arrive to help inmates study university subjects. They act as tutors and assist them in preparing for exams. With surprising results. The initiative called “Diritti in carcere” (Rights in Prison) was launched by one of Rome’s principle universities, Università Roma Tre, to guarantee inmates at correctional facilities in the Italian region of Lazio educational opportunities. Started 2 years ago, the program has demonstrated success. In recognition of this unique student population, the university has eliminated any necessary costs. In any event, inmates are given the opportunity to use Skype for sessions with their tutors and a platform of e-learning is available for exam preparation. “A specific public competition for funding is created each year for 6 senior students– explains Professor Marco Ruotolo, who is head of the project. “But many decide to stay in the program, so the groups are always increasing in number”.
In a job interview ex-inmates should avoid this errorFor individuals having served prison time, honesty in a job interview is always the best policy. In a recent study undertaken by the University of Michigan, reviews of 3 studies were done with regard to the means by which ex-prisoners were re-integrated into the workforce and the reasons for which they Read More...
Five facts about the death penaltyFive facts on death penalty in the USA, revealed by the Pew Research Center. 1) The annual number of U.S. executions has fallen sharply in the last 15 years: 20 in 2016 against 98 in 1999. 2) For the first time in a decade, the U.S. was not among the top five Read More...
The story of capital punishment in Arkansas is only at the beginningWhat has been going on over the last 8/9 days in the impenetrable Cummins Unit, at the main penitentiary in the state of Arkansas, is destined to have a distinctive place in the rich and complicated annals of justice made in USA. To understand why, one need only look at the Read More...
Mom drug smuggler can do their prison time at homeIn Italy, even if a mom is a condemned drug smuggler, she has a right to do her prison time at home, precisely due to her being a mother. At least that is the opinion of the Constitutional Court, that deemed illegitimate the article of the law that specifically states Read More...
Executioner for Easter Monday stopped in Little RockWhen we first heard the news that the first execution, of the eight scheduled in Arkansas, to take place by the end of April, had been suspended, in a moment of professional weakness, we couldn’t help but think that perhaps our publication could take some credit. Seeing as, to the Read More...
In Usa prisons, the Executioner is the one who’ll be celebrating Easter MondayAfter this year, Easter black Monday, the name given by Anglo Saxons to the Monday after Easter, because their school break ends and they have to return to classes, will come to be known, instead, in the USA as Easter bloody Monday. Scheduled for Monday, April 17th, in fact, the state Read More...