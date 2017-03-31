Robots in the workplace have clear plan of who will be replaced

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.31

Robots will not take everyone’s job away. The male workforce with low level of instruction is the segment of the population that will pay the highest price of the technological unemployment, that Keynes predicted almost a century ago. At least, that is what the latest report from the English consulting firm PWC reveals. According to which, in the UK, 30% of existing professions will be automated by 2030. The three sectors that will be most affected are mechanics and routine laborers, in the areas of transportation (56%), manufacturing (46%) and wholesale (44%). All areas that are occupied predominantly by males with limited education. A worrying scenario, but not as much as the one predicted for Germany and USA. Where 40% of the current workforce could disappear after these automatons enter the scene.