Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk again

Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk againby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.27
Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors then use canes or braces to walk, but mobility remains very limited. Now, new prototypes unveiled by Harvard University demonstrate how robotic technologies, particularly wearable exosuits, show promise for helping stroke sufferers to stay mobile. The device consists of a close-fitting waist belt and leg straps that are connected to a calf sleeve. In the sleeve there are small robotic actuators that exert force on a shoe insole. This force helps to provide forward movement and correct problems with ankle dorsiflexion. Ankle dorsiflexion is more commonly referred to as ‘drop foot,’ and is a gait abnormality characterized by an exaggerated walking fashion, as if climbing stairs when walking on flat ground. It can also seem like the patient is slapping their foot unnecessarily hard on the ground while they are walking. Drop foot affects roughly 20 percent of stroke survivors. The researchers tested nine individuals between the ages of 30 and 67 years old over the course of two days.
