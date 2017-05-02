Robot-caretaker ensures pills are taken on time

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.02

Mabu is the name of the robot that is destined to revolutionize medical assistance in the U.S. Its primary, but not exclusive function is to remind patients to take their pills or medicine. An increasingly important task, given the number of people who forget to take their medicine and who, therefore, put their health at serious risk. To the point that many individuals who are sent home from the hospital end up back again, precisely because they did not continue their therapy at home. Which translates to an average yearly medical cost of $300 billion. Without considering the numerous additional tasks that this unbelievable robot can perform. For example, the ability to very accurately assess the emotional state of the individual who is being assisted, with the ability to give advice and facilitate more self confidence. Therefore, the benefit is not only strictly medical, but also serves the emotional well-being of those assisted.