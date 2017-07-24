Riuniting with family members not accepted in Italy for child-brides

Riuniting with family members not accepted in Italy for child-bridesby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.24
In Italy, immigrants are not allowed to reunite with a bride that is pregnant, if she is a minor. The Supreme Court, in fact, ruled against a citizen from Senegal who had asked the government to reverse his expulsion decree from Italian territory, based on the fact that he was married to a woman expecting a child. The Supreme Judges based their decision on the fact that the man’s wife was under 18 years of age.
EU ruled on integration tests for family reunification
As it has decided for the long-term residents, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Member States may require third country nationals to pass a civic integration examination prior to family reunification. However, exercise of the right to reunification must not be made impossible or excessively difficult. Read More.
Without speaking German you can’t get the residence permit
The applicant who don’t speak German can’t get the residence permit. This is what the Administrative Court of Münster ruled, rejecting the appeal of a Turkish woman. She was born in 1960 and has been living in Germany since 1990, when she joined her husband. After obtaining several permits of Read More.
France ineffective on family reunification issues, says ECHR
France does not treat in a flexible, prompt and effective way cases of family reunification. It has been established by ECHR in a judgment released yesterday that proves right three refugees from Rwanda, Congo and Cameroon, whose right to respect for family and private life has been violated (Art. 8 Read More.
Fast rise in immigrants in Italy, unlike any other OECD country
Sharp rise in the number of immigrants in Italy, that in ten years (2001-2011) have tripled, making now 9% of the general population. A growth at a pace faster than in any other OECD country. This is one of the data emerging from the latest report by the organization about Read More.
EU’s guidance on how to apply the Family Reunification Directive
The EU Commission has presented a guidance for the correct application of the Family Reunification Directive in order to avoid possible abuses. A need born by the fact that Member States retain a certain margin of appreciation when applying some of the optional provisions of the Directive. So, the guidelines will Read More.
‘Kafalah’ facilitates family reunification in Italy
Italy's Court of Cassation has ruled that local authorities cannot refuse to grant a 'nulla osta' for entry into Italy for purposes of joining one's family, when it's requested in the interests of a foreign child who has been fostered by an Italian family or parent. 'Kafalah' is the legal Read More.