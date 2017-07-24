Riuniting with family members not accepted in Italy for child-brides

Related:

EU ruled on integration tests for family reunification As it has decided for the long-term residents, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Member States may require third country nationals to pass a civic integration examination prior to family reunification. However, exercise of the right to reunification must not be made impossible or excessively difficult.

Without speaking German you can't get the residence permit The applicant who don't speak German can't get the residence permit. This is what the Administrative Court of Münster ruled, rejecting the appeal of a Turkish woman. She was born in 1960 and has been living in Germany since 1990, when she joined her husband. After obtaining several permits of

France ineffective on family reunification issues, says ECHR France does not treat in a flexible, prompt and effective way cases of family reunification. It has been established by ECHR in a judgment released yesterday that proves right three refugees from Rwanda, Congo and Cameroon, whose right to respect for family and private life has been violated (Art. 8

Fast rise in immigrants in Italy, unlike any other OECD country Sharp rise in the number of immigrants in Italy, that in ten years (2001-2011) have tripled, making now 9% of the general population. A growth at a pace faster than in any other OECD country. This is one of the data emerging from the latest report by the organization about

EU's guidance on how to apply the Family Reunification Directive The EU Commission has presented a guidance for the correct application of the Family Reunification Directive in order to avoid possible abuses. A need born by the fact that Member States retain a certain margin of appreciation when applying some of the optional provisions of the Directive. So, the guidelines will