Revolutionary microscope reveals nerve synapses

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.27

Now, scientists have been able to achieve – with a custom-built microscope – the closest view yet of living nerve synapses. The study was published in the journal Neuron. Until now, close-up views of the active zone have been provided by electron microscopes that can’t view living cells. Most of what we know about the active zone is from indirect studies. Understanding the detailed workings of a synapse – the junction between neurons that govern how these cells communicate with each other – is vital for modeling brain networks and understanding how diseases as diverse as depression, Alzheimer’s or schizophrenia may affect brain function, according to the researchers.