Revolution 2.0 in cemeteries

by Nicola Dotto - 2017.03.27

In Maribor, Slovenia, the first digital tombstones have been installed. This revolution in the Cemetery industry was possible thanks to a collaboration between local entrepreneurs and the engineering school in the area. Tombstones 2.0 will provide more information about the deceased than the classical marble gravestone, taking advantage of the numerous options that digital solutions offer. In addition to the name, birth date and date of death, it will also be possible to show videos, text or photographs of the loved one: with special sensors able to detect the presence of someone near the grave. The funeral home has communicated that they have received 50 requests in the last few days, with a price tag of 3000 euro each. In fact, the inventors predict that this promising business venture will soon be launched not only throughout Europe, but also in North American and Asian markets

