Retirement homes see opportunity in elderly homosexual target

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.22

Manchester, the second city in the UK, after London, will open the first retirement home in the country dedicated to elderly who are lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender. The announcement came from the city government, for residents in the lgbt community who are in the over-60 range. Who, according to numerous studies, experience higher levels of solitude and isolation with respect to heterosexual citizens in that age group. In addition, they are often discriminated against when looking for a retirement facility, especialy if these are managed by the government or religious groups. This is what led to the creation of this special type of residence, inspired by those already existing in Spain, Sweden, and the United States. Thanks to this solution, these retired people will not have to give up their sexual orientation in this later stage of their lives. This UK structure, in addition to welcoming lgbt guests, will also offer its services to heterosexual individuals and will allow guets to bring their pets with them as well.