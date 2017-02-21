Retirement communities and nursing homes are increasingly turning to marijuana

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.21

In the US, retirement communities and nursing homes are increasingly turning to marijuana. The Hebrew Home at Riverdale, a nursing home in New York City, for example, is taking the unusual step of helping its residents use medical marijuana under a new program to treat various illnesses with an alternative to prescription drugs. While the staff will not store or administer pot, residents are allowed to buy it from a dispensary, keep it in locked boxes in their rooms and take it on their own. From retirement communities to nursing homes, older Americans are increasingly turning to marijuana for relief from aches and pains. Many have embraced it as an alternative to powerful drugs like morphine, saying that marijuana is less addictive, with fewer side effects. According to recent studies, across the nation, the number of marijuana users who are in their later years is still relatively limited, but the increase has been significant, especially among those 65 and older.