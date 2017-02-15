Rethink the system of email communication to reduce stress at work

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.15

The right not to answer to emails after work does not reduce stress. Because they require response in any case, during the week. It has been highlighted by a study carried out by the Harvard University, that has estimated the real effects of the French law, come into force on 1st January, about the right to disconnect once finished to work. According to the author of research, Professor Michael Mankins, that has analyzed online communication in 24 firms, the new law won’t stop the enormous flaw of messages. Because those sent on Saturday and Sunday will be added to the big load of virtual letters exchanged during the week. In fact, according to data, managers receive more than 200 mail every day and take 8 hours a week to read and answer them. The solution would be, according to Professor Mankins, rethinking the philosophy of online communication to work, through at least two measures: reduce emails and avoid the button “reply all” when receiving a collective message.