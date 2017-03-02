Response to individuals with dyslexia not only at school but also at work

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.02

The Italian Federation of Dyslexia (FID) proposed a law to the House, yesterday, for the professional and social integration of individuals with specific learning disabilities. Named, “Disposition to encourage professional and social integration of individuals with specific learning disabilities” 8 October, 2010 n. 170”. The proposed law, signed by Honorable Coccia and Hon. Damiano, aims, as explained in the press release, to close the gaps found in the preceding law, L. 170/2010. That was more oriented toward offering certain guarantees for school, but was lacking sufficient coverage for university and work contexts. In fact, with this project, the FID hopes that compensatory instruments and measures will be made available for public competitions, licenses, job interviews, and university entrance tests.