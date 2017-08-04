Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.04

Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis and even reverses brain shrinkage. A study published on the Multiple Sclerosis Journal shows, for the first time, that exercise can actually halt the progression of the neurological disease. Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients are told that is helpful to stay as healthy as possible and improve some symptoms such as fatigue. But, specifically, resistance exercise – also known as strength or weight training – has been shown to result in less brain shrinkage in patients. The brains of MS patients who trained showed slower rates of brain atrophy. Brain atrophy – classically considered as a measure of the disease’s progression – appeared to be reversed in small areas. Study author associate professor Ulrik Dalgas, from the Department of Public Health at Aarhus University, said: “For the past 15 years, we have known that physical exercise does not harm people with multiple sclerosis, but instead often has a positive impact on, for example, their ability to walk, their levels of fatigue, their muscle strength and their aerobic capacity, which has otherwise often deteriorated. But the fact that physical training also seems to have a protective effect on the brain in people with multiple sclerosis is new and important knowledge.”