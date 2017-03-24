Rescuing drowning immigrants is one thing, aiding clandestine entrants is another

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.03.24

Some believe that with time, justice eventually triumphs. Three months ago, certain representatives of various associations attacked our publication for having published and commented about the complaint, according to them totally unfounded, concerning possible collusion between some NGOs and the human traffickers transporting “passengers” in the Mediterranean. A complaint that had been put forth by the European Agency for the Control of External Borders (Frontex) and re-launched by the Financial Times.

Today, it appears that the Defense Commission of the Italian Senate will launch an inquiry into this issue. A bit late, but welcome, in any event. Most of all, because in these last few days, in addition to the suspicions expressed by Frontex, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Commander of the EU anti-human-trafficking efforts has chimed in with his, and the State Prosecutor of Catania, Carmelo Zuccaro, has joined them. He expressed extremely serious doubts about the volunteer activities taking place in the waters that divide Libya and Sicily.

Who, how, and why are the questions that come to mind regarding the average monthly cost of 300,000 euro that is spent on each of the 14 NGO ships that are in charge of Mare Nostrum? Why do they always bring their human cargo to Italian ports, and not to the port that is closest to the point of rescue, as dictated by maritime law? Why do they trespass Libyan waters assuring the traffickers that their “goods” will arrive safely at the destination, even when there are stormy sea conditions, and terribly overcrowded, broken-down rafts? Why do they manage more than 40% of the rescue missions? Why do the SOS launched by the rafts always get picked up by the volunteers and never by the police? Why did they try to pass off immigrants who were obviously adults as minors? Why do they instruct the immigrants to not collaborate with the police forces?

From the answers to these questions, one needs to look at how Italy has been resolving the immigration emergency that has plagued the country for years. And the issue is ever more confused, which often and willingly is the case with phenomena associated with the mafia, as is evident by the news announced in these last few hours, about Tripoli’s Court of Appeals blocking of the anti-human trafficking agreement that had been signed in Rome, last February 2nd between Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and the Libyan Premier Fayez al Serraj. This being a decision that can lead to the cancellation of the 215 million dollars appropriated by the UE for the optimization of the Libyan Coast Guard activities and for the improvement of immigrant conditions in camps situated in Libya, thus worsening the already gravely serious immigrant crisis taking place on the Italian coasts.