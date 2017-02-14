Repression by parents does more harm than jibes from friends

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.14

Never repress the transgender character of your children. The warning comes from a highly authoritative study published in the Journal of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. A study in which the scientists claim that children who are free to express their transgender nature through their behaviour, personal tastes and clothes are less likely to be depressed. It matters little if they are the target of comments that go too far; their self-esteem is also higher than average. The opposite can be said for children who are forced to hide their nature, perhaps protected from jibes and criticism, but more likely to suffer from mental-health related problems. For this reason, the experts advise parents not to obstruct the transition of their children towards the other sex from a young age if it occurs naturally, without waiting until puberty.