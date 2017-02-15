Repeated headers for footballer may be linked to long-term brain damage

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.15

Professional football is as risky as boxing in causing brain damage that can lead to dementia and early death, a major new investigation warns. Scientists at University College London say years of heading the ball can cause the same type of progressive damage as suffered by heavyweight prizefighters. They have called for “urgent” widescale research to establish whether repeated sub-concussive head impacts caused by heading may also be prompting dementia in the amateur game. In the new study, which is published in the journal Acta Neuropathalogica, researchers conducted post-mortem examinations of the brains of five professional players, and one “committed” amateur, who had played for an average of 26 years and who had all suffered from dementia. They found evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which can be caused by repeated blows to the head and is a condition known to lead to dementia.