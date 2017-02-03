Rehabilitation and return to work after cancer

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.03

Around 1.6 million people of working age are diagnosed with cancer in Europe each year. In the occasion of the World Cancer Day, 4 February 2017, the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work reflects on the impact of this for workers and employers in a new report. More must be done to facilitate sustainable work of cancer survivors, both to promote the well-being of this vulnerable group and to reduce the related societal and economic impacts, said the Agency.