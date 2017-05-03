Regarding rescue missions NGOs continue to not offer any answers

by No Mare Vostrum - 2017.05.03

This is yet another contribution to West’s ongoing investigative report called No Mare Vostrum (Not Your Sea*), on rescue missions of immigrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

After Moas, now it’s Sos Mediterranée’s turn. They represent not one, but three different associations: an Italian one with headquarters in Palermo, a German one with headquarters in Berlin and the French one with offices in Marseille. A captain with merchants, Klaus Vogel, founded the German entity in 2015, followed by the French one, headed up by a certain Sophie Beau and, in 2016, the Italians joined the other two, with manager Valeria Calandra.

Of the three Presidents, little or nothing is known. We asked the Italian association for their curriculum, to get to know them better, to understand what it is they do exactly, and to discover what other role they have had in the past and their current one as well. After having guaranteed us that we would receive some answers, three weeks passed, and we heard from no one. But, from Sos Mediterranée Italia we asked several other things.

Three NGOs, three Headquarters, three Presidents: does that mean three different balance sheets? Or only one? Is it available for perusal? Third point: financing. Sos Mediterranée, like all of the NGOs operating in the Mediterranean, needs a lot of money to save lives. We know, from what is published on their website, that the ship Aquarius alone, costs 11,000 euro for each day that it is actively engaged in the sea. Who pays for that? The website states that the association is “financed entirely by a supportive, global population”. What does that mean exactly? Are there companies (if so which?), government bodies (if so, which?), private individuals (who are the most generous?)? Given that no NGO is obligated to provide this information, we believe that silence is not the best policy for alleviating doubts about the source of financing, which happens to be the subject of questions made public, first, by the prosecutor of Catania, Carmelo Zuccaro, with his informative inquiry, and then, by the Senate Defense Commission, with its hearings.

And another question remains: how many association ships operate under the name Sos Mediterranée? And which national flags do they fly? Seeing as, according to Zuccaro, the one flown by the NGO Moas refers to “fiscal paradises”, it would be interesting to know the situation pertaining to the other NGOs. Also, how many rescue missions have been done so far? How many of these were carried out in the Italian Sar (area of the sea dedicated to Search and Rescue) and how many, on the other hand, were done in the area off the coasts of North African countries?

Legitimate questions that are intended only to provide clarification within the context of public debate, in defense of all of the serious and transparent NGOs.

* No Mare Vostrum (Not Your Sea), is a play on words, taken from the expression Mare Nostrum, which literally means “our sea”, which makes reference to the Mediterranean Sea. We do not want the issue of rescue missions to become a point of conflict between the authorities operating in different countries, NGOs, and the European Union, but, rather, that it be a shared responsibility. And, for this reason, we say, Not Your Sea.