Regarding immigration, Trump suprises everyone by announcing a possible Amnesty

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.03.01

In politics, like in history, the extraordinary nature of an event is directly proportional to its improbability. Which is why, after Trump’s speech yesterday, one can bet that he will able to bring immigrants to his side, without losing any of the conservatives who elected him. Exactly like another grand, super-conservative, Republican president was able to do the same 40 years ago: Ronald Reagan. Who, in 1980, with the Immigration Reform Control Act (IRCA) legalized more than 3 million illegal immigrants and individuals who were clandestinely on U.S. soil.

A possibility that Trump, on more than one occasion, had hinted at, during his intervention in front of Congress, in its first special session since his entering the White House. An opportunistic about-face, resulting from an appeasement forced upon him by heated protests and loud demonstrations that followed his executive order against Muslim refugees and immigrants. A stance that is possible to some degree, for at least two reasons.

The First is that, today, Trump finds himself in the comfortable position of applying what was learned by another old, pedigree Republican, Henry Kissinger. Who claimed that public opinion allowed any openly declared conservative to accomplish that which a reformist could not even think about. With the added advantage, not to be taken lightly, of having totally put aside enemies in his own party ( McCain, Rubio, Ryan etc.) and, therefore, being able to go full speed ahead on immigration, without fearing, as was the case with Geroge W. Bush and then, Barak Obama, the niet pronounced by conservative Republicans.

The Second, and more relevant, consists of the fact that by proposing economic incentives as the base of his immigration dossier, Trump, in one fell swoop, brings home three birds with one stone: 1) he makes peace with Big Business (his financial supporters) that, despite claims to the contrary, were never too enthusiastic about having to do without the hard-working, cheap laborers that immigration supplied; 2) he can take up a dialogue again, with latinos & company. An historic monopoly of the Grand Old Party that in the last 2-3 decades had transmigrated to the Democratic Party, due to careless political errors on the Republican side; 3) he can cancel any reference to the theme of identity, that represented the major reason for the “No” vote, cast by blue collar workers and middle class white Americans, that punished Clinton and her party.