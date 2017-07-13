Regarding immigration French offers nothing new with Macron

Regarding immigration French offers nothing new with Macronby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.13
Italian immigration will not be able to count on the help of the new French president. At least, that’s what it seems after reading Emmanuel Macron’s recently proposed plan on migration flows: he seems much more intent on defending national borders and managing internal issues concerning integration of foreigners, than he does on giving a hand to his neighbors across the Alps. Here are his program’s 5 key points:
1)Tightening of controls on clandestine immigration. Through the creation of special task forces dislocated in Perfects throughout France.
2) Improvement of the procedures for examining asylum requests and other welcome activities for foreigners. First of all, the time for evaluating asylum requests will go from the current 14 months to 6. In addition, new, temporary residential structures for 12,500 asylum seekers will be created.
3) Intensification of controls in the Mediterranean Sea. On one hand, by reinforcing personnel and coordinating missions by European Frontex. On the other, reorganizing the flows of immigrants from Lybia and facilitating improvements in work conditions in the countries of origin.
4) Development of integration policies. In particolar, by increasing the hours dedicated to teaching the French language and civic education for those who wish to live in France.
5) Creation of more initiatives targeted to attracting foreign talent. By implementing, already this summer, a program called “passport talent”, which is actually a special visa for 4 years that is granted to international professionals. More programs that facilitate the mobility of students will also be developed.
