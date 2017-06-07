Reflections on shopping addiction

by Raffaella D'Antuono - 2017.06.07

“A man will never treat you better than a department store“. If this is true, then Rebecca Bloomwood of I Love Shopping fame, was right. Even if, at times, shopping can be a symptom of a serious pathology that pushes you to buy obsessively and compulsively, everything in sight.

An illness that comes from a society that feeds false needs and gradually transforms purchases and possessions of products into a true source of happiness. To believe it, just look at the survey that SWG-Greenpeace conducted on a representative sample of Italians in the 20-45 age range. When asked, why do you go shopping, 65% responded to feel euphoric and satisfied; 54% to fight boredom; 52% to improve my morale; 48% to alleviate stress.

Shopping is more a function of feeding an interior need than it is to satisfy a real need. In Italy, the preferred victims of this infernal trap are mostly women, living in the Northwest and South, between the ages of 30 – 39, with a low level of education and a weakness for cosmetics, clothes, shoes, and jewelry. But, that doesn’t mean that men are out of the woods altogether, even if they are affected in lesser numbers. But, they tend to prefer products like telephones, computers, and technological accessories.

The compulsive shopper, after having lost the sense of (pseudo) well-being linked to buying things, can totally lose control in an attempt to find the “high” again. With devastating consequences on his/her personal, social, and professional life, and wallet.

Raffaella D’Antuono is Clinical Psychologist, Strategic and Family System Therapist. Since 2007, she has been responsible for the prevention and treatment of addiction (e.g. alcohol, betting, and internet,etc.). She collaborates with many professional associations in Rome, Italy, among them, S.I.I.Pa.C. (Società Italiana di Intervento sulle Patologie Compulsive) and with the Associazione Gruppo Logos of Salerno, Italy. In 2008 , she received her certification as Expert Psychologist in the area of Addiction, awarded by ISP – Istituto per lo Studio delle Psicoterapie, in Rome, and by the Università del Sacro Cuore “A.Gemelli”, in Rome. For 3 years, she has participated in the project, “Sportello Ascolto” a place for teachers and parents of elementary students in the area of Agro Nocerino Sarnese, Italy, who find themselves in need of a personal and relational support. In 2009, she received her certificate as Autogenic Therapist.