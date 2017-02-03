Reducing daily anxiety and stress with this device

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.03

Lief is a stress-reducing device that may be the answer to daily anxiety. It monitors heart and breath in real time. Once it detects an imbalance in breathing, a quiet vibration will switch on, guiding breath by breath. This simple three minute exercise can help lower heart rate. Lief tracks and optimizes resiliency to stress by increasing natural heart rate variability (HRV), a biomarker of physical and psychological health. A low HRV score is linked with anxiety, distraction and poor performance – things we’d all prefer to avoid. The shape of the Lief is designed to comfortably fit and bend with your torso. The patch is just 6mm thin and sits under your clothing discreetly. Lief uses stickers for all-day wear without restrictive straps.