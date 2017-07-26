Record numbers of repatriations for illegal immigrants in the EU

Record numbers of repatriations for illegal immigrants in the EUby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.26
Record number of repatriation for illegal immigrants in the European Union. According to the latest Eurostat report, in fact, more than 226,000 extra-EU citizens who were illegally present in the European Community territory were sent back to their countries of origin. This is the highest number yet recorded since 2008, the first year this data started being collected. The highest number of repatriations were reported in Germany (+ 74,000), followed by the UK (36,000), Greece and Poland (both19,000). As for the nationalities of the illegal immigrants sent back home in 2016, at the top of the list were Albanians (42,000), who were ahead of citizens from the Ukraine (22,000), Iraq (17,000), Kosovo (13,000), Serbia (12,000) e Morocco (10,000).
