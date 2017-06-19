Record number of women in France’s National Assembly

Related:

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to include more mixed gender events Female athletes will have the most opportunities to compete yet in the 2020 Olympic Games, both with other female athletes and with male athletes. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved last Friday a program for the Tokyo Games that features 18 mixed-gender events, double the amount from the Rio Olympics Read More.

The ancestor to today’s fire fighters in London In 1982 Josephine Reynolds was the very first woman to be admitted to Britains corps of Fire Figthers. Her story can be read in the pages of the recently published, Fire Woman, her autobiography. At the age of 17, she asked to be admitted to the squad of firefighters in Read More.

Now women have joined U.S. Infantry One Station Unit Training On May 19, 2017, the U.S.Army graduated its first gender-integrated Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT). In the new integrated infantry companies, women and men train together in mixed-gender squads from before dawn until after dusk: practicing the same raids, kicking in the same doors, doing the same push-ups when Read More.

Women aren’t managers because they love leisure time It is not down to male dominance if only just 20% of managing directors in the world are women. It is often women themselves who prioritise private rather than professional life. These are the findings of an extensive study involving a sample of more than 27,000 Germans, published in the Journal of Happiness Read More.

She will be the first female umpire in Bundesliga A woman may be the real discovery of the next Bundesliga season. Her name is Bibiana Steinhaus and she will be the first female umpire in the highest level of German football championship. The thirty-eight year old from Hannover, comes from a police background. Her sporting career started in the Read More.