Reasons why TV series anti-bullying failed in its intent

Reasons why TV series anti-bullying failed in its intentby Angelica Basile - 2017.08.03
13 Reasons Why, the American TV series that had been enormously successful last winter, might have failed in its intent. Instead of discouraging suicide among teenagers, it might well have encouraged it. At least, this is what n in-depth study recently published in JAMA Internal Medicine claims. The authors examine the real impact of this telefilm, that tells the story of an adolescent who tries to take her life after being bullied. A story-line, according to the experts, that instead of creating awareness among young people about the issue of suicide, sparked a type of “emulation-effect”. At the same time that the series aired, for example, metrics regardingGoogle Searches demonstrated a boom in searches about the various ways to end one’s life. Although there are no clear statistics on a cause-effect relationship between the television series and the actual number of suicides as a result of its airing, the data is certainly cause for concern and motivation for close monitoring in the future.
