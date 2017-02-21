Rare case of a law that cures the soul and mind of young people

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.21

With the legalization of gay marriage in the USA, the number of attempted suicides in the lgbt community has decreased by 14%. This fact has been highlighted in a long-term study conducted by John Hopkins University, using a sample of 760,000 high-school students. The experts hypothesize that putting an end to prohibition of homosexual marriages, made possible with the historic Supreme Court sentence of 2015, led to a possitive impact on the social fabric, forcing, most of all, families and teachers to have a more tolerant attitude. Which, in turn, led to young gay people feeling less excluded and more understood. And, this lessened the need to hide and be isolated, often negative behaviors that precede depression and suicide.