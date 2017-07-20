Ranking of the Italian sectors in the hands of foreign entrepreneurs

Ranking of the Italian sectors in the hands of foreign entrepreneursby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.20
In Italy, there are sectors that are almost completely in the hands of immigrants. They are 17 and in the first places we find street sale of jewelry and textiles, online sale, preparation of mailing list and propaganda shipments, carpets, internet point, door-to-door sales, translation services and marriage agencies. In addition, as evidenced by the data prepared by the Chamber of Commerce of Milan for the year 2016, there are 12 Italian cities where the economy is growing or remaining stable thanks to the openings of foreign companies: Milan, Rome, Naples, Pescara, Catanzaro, Cosenza, Crotone, Reggio Calabria, Caserta, Latina, Sassari and Prato.
Even in Switzerland immigration divides the society and economy
Switzerland risks paying a high price for its restrictive immigration policies of the last few years. The alarm was launched by the colossal bank UBS with its extremely detailed report that predicts a serious shortage of workers, amounting to half a million jobs left unfilled, in the country’s near future. Caused also Read More.
Second generations plague immigration
Children of Maghrebi immigrants in France are unemployed in record numbers. Compared to French-born citizens, the number of second-generation North Africans, within 10 years of finishing high school who are unemployed is double that of their native born peers. A level of disparity exists between young people “Made in France” and Read More.
How many foreign nurses are there in Italy
In Italy, there are 37,500 nurses of foreign origin. In total, immigrant healthcare professionals in this country are about 62,000, including 18,000 doctors, 2,500 pharmacists; 3,500 physiotherapists and 500 psychologists. The majority of them work in private facilities due to the ban on participation in public examinations requiring Italian citizenship. Read More.
How many foreign business owners are there in Italy?
The number of foreign business owners in Italy, today reaching 575,000, is continually increasing. The current figure represents 9.5% of the total number of business owners nationally. Though a bit slower than the most recent period, the first trimester of this year, the balance between opening and closings of foreign Read More.
Website informing on the employment of refugees
The Skills2Work project has released an online platform which provides information on the labour market integration of refugees and beneficiaries of international protection in 9 participating EU member states: Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Refugees, employers and service providers will find Read More.
When government aid stops immigrants look for work
In Scandinavia, the success of one experiment for integration of new arrivals has been confirmed. Between 2015 - 2016, in fact, the number of non-EU residents in Denmark who found work doubled. The merit has been attributed, most of all, to the cuts that the Danish government made to the overly generous Read More.