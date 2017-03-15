Quotas for people with disabilities to increase political participation

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.15

‘Quotas for people with disabilities’ to increase their political participation as candidates. The idea comes from the Council of Europe. That, in a recent resolution, dedicated to the political rights of these citizens, proposed this solution to meet the very low number of of people with a disability in the electoral lists throughout the Old Continent. In addition, the Council, among the 12 points listed, also proposes to allocate a kind of repayment to encourage them to campaign and to commit themselves at the administrative level. Furthermore, beside these two ideas quite innovative, the International Organisation reaffirms the difficulties faced by disabled people in the exercise the voting rights and the importance of accessibility both of the places that the programs and tools. It also focuses on the issue of “legal capacity”. Many, says the text, are deprived of the power to go to the polls because of the decision of a judge.