‘Quiet hour’ to make shopping easier for people with autism

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.15

The supermarket chain Tesco is trying out a ‘quiet hour’ for people with autism. In order to make the experience of shopping less noisy and overwhelming, it has started a six week trial where the automatic doors will stay open, music will be switched off, lights will be dimmed, there will be no staff stacking shelves and no annoy announcements. As well as the environmental changes to shops, staff are also given training about awareness of autism. At the moment, it’s happening between 9am and 10am on Saturdays at a store in Crawley, West Sussex, but could be rolled out to more shops if it proves a success. Asda in Manchester started offering “quiet hours” last year, which were popular.

