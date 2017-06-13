Quiet hour for individuals with autism being offered in Italy’s stores

Quiet hour for individuals with autism being offered in Italy’s storesby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.13
At Carrefour in Tavagnacco, near Udine, Italy’s province of Friuli, parents will be able to bring children with autism to the country’s first supermarket to offer quiet hour. One hour of silence that can be comforting to babies and toddlers with autism who are particularly sensitive to loud noises and strong lights. The initiative was developed by Progetto Autismo FVG Onlus (a non-profit) and was based on a practice that already amply implemented in England. Carrefour has chosen two days a week, and two different time periods (Monday 10.00 – 11.00 and Wednesday 17.00 – 18.00), when there will be no music played and no announcements over the loud speakers. In addition, during these days/times, the intensity of the lights will be lowered throughout the store, and the automatic doors will be blocked. Aisles will also be kept free of work vehicles or other obstructions.
