Psychedelic drugs could lower the risk of suicide

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.03

Psychedelic drugs decrease suicidal thoughts, a new study claims. A four-year study by researchers in Canada found female sex workers were far less likely to consider taking their own lives after taking drugs like ecstasy or ayahuasca. The findings, presented at last week’s Psychedelic Science conference in California, are based on 800 female sex workers in Canada. The women were tracked from 2010 to 2014, answering questions on their drug use and mental health, including suicidal tendencies. The drugs, researchers found, were just as effective as therapy at easing symptoms of depression and anxiety. The rave drug – also known as MDMA, Molly, and (officially) methylenedioxymethamphetamine – induces a chemical high that makes abusers feel extremely happy and empathetic. It has been banned, ranked as dangerous as LSD and heroin. But despite the dangers, there are growing calls in the neuroscience and psychiatry communities for clinical trials to test the medical benefits of MDMA.