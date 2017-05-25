Prostitutes and nurses working the same area

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.25

Not just marijuana and sex. Holland is in fact also the homeland of one of the most innovative and efficient health systems in the world. It is called Buurtzorg (district care), consists of a widespread and diffuse network of no-profit structures (that support but do not replace public ones) and is animated by the work of a team of nurses in the local area who adopt a non-traditional operative strategy. It is not the patient, as tradition demands, who goes to the hospital but the nurses who visit homes.

Ten thousand specialists working in nine hundred teams, each of which consists of 12 nurses responsible for 40-60 patients in a certain geographical area. For these “angels of health” the golden rule is to spend at least 60% of their time in close contact with patients and their families. Each team independently decides how and according to which principles it will organise its services. In the most difficult cases or when a conflict of opinion between the nurses arise, one of the twenty national supervisors steps in to give advice as to how the problems may be resolved. A complex yet rather vigilant “machine” given that it is managed by an extremely small central “head” composed of just fifty employees. That has permitted optimisation of resources and improvement in the quality of services with notable cost reduction: 40% less compared to traditional approaches focused on the central role of hospitals.

A perfect system founded ten years ago by the 56-year-old nurse Jos de Blok who will explain the secret of his “creature” at the 25th European Conference on Social Services to be held in June in Malta. Buurtzorg, for years in the list of top working places in Holland, is now being trialled in the United Kingdom and Sweden and will soon be available in Germany, Austria, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan and South Korea.