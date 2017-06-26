Prohibition “Made in Usa” targets Smartphone sales

Prohibition “Made in Usa” targets Smartphone salesby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.26
Colorado could be the first place in the entire world that tries to regulate the sales of Smartphones to adolescents. The initiative was launched by Tom Farnum, resident of Denver (anesthesiologist), father of 5. Who is hoping that his state will prohibit the sale of the latest generation of cell phones to kids under-13. It all started one day when Farnum decided to found Parents Against Underaged Smartphones (PAUS), after having noticed the behavioral changes in two of his children. Who, after having received two super-telephones, changed from being energetic kids who loved outdoor activities to sad children always locked up in their bedrooms. From there, this conscientious father started studying the possible negative effects of social networks and videogames on the health of young people. Which served as the base of the document that he and his association participants wrote up: “Ballot Initiative 29”, which proposes banning sales of Smartphones to children who have not yet turned 14. The parents of his community welcomed the initiative with a great deal of enthusiasm. While some legislators where more skeptical, preferring that parents accept the responsibility for teaching their children how to use the telephones appropriately. In any event, Farnum plans to continue with his mission and hopes to have 100,000 signatures on his petition by 2018, which would allow him to present his proposal for the law directly to the states’ Senate.
