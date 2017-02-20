Prohibition causes harm even with smartphones

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.20

For the new generation, being separated from one’s smartphone is like a death in the family. This might seem like an extreme comparison, but in a recent study on Hi-Tech dependency among teenagers of the new Millenium, published in Computers And Human Behaviour, this startling fact emerged. The consequences of forcing these kids to break off all contact with their cell phone were, believe it or not, similar to those involved in post-trumatic stress. The researchers arrived at their conclusion after having placed each participant in a closed room, with only a portable computer on a desk, a chair, and a few daily objects, including newspapers, stuffed animals, and a big armchair. Each individual was then hooked up to a heart monitor and was asked to respond to simple questions. Being denied contact of any kind with the “beloved” mobile phone increased considerably the heart beat of participants, and in some cases, even caused restlessness and provoked extreme behaviors (e.g. self-harm).