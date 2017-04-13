Procedures for asylum-seekers entering Italy to pick up pace

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.13

The rules in Italy for asylum-seekers are about to change. In fact, the House of Representatives has just passed the definitive decree, the so-called “decreto Minniti”, already approved by the Senate. The measure is meant not only to fight illegal immigration, but most importantly, to simplify and accelerate procedures regarding requests for international protection: also by eliminating the second degree of sentencing in the case of authorization refusals, except for appeals to the Supreme Court. The 240 “yes” and 176 “no” votes, with 12 abstentions that passed the measure also give rise to additional means to accelerate the identification of individuals at the “crisis points”. Where foreigners have been placed immediately after their emergency rescue (at sea) or metas “irregular entrants” at any other “frontier” of first point of arrival on Italian soil: in which case, obtaining information regarding possible relocation in other EU member states or voluntary return to country of origin will be facilitated. The new measure is comprehensive and also addresses retention of individuals who continually refuse to allow their identification.