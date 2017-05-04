Pro-vaccine campaign with sexy nurses not appreciated

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.04

Sexy nurses in mini-skirts next to super respectable doctors, mostly men, with white coats and stethoscopes. This praiseworthy awareness campaign, launched by the Spanish Health Ministry, in the form of a Youtube video, aimed at informing healthcare operators about vaccines, caused a lot of indignation among Spanish nurses. “A totally anachronistic, sexist and macho image”, is how the campaign was depicted by the General Council of the Order of Nurses, in a document published last week. A message not only in complete contrast to the campaigns that look to eradicate “machismo” and violence against women. But, also unrealistic, in that the nursing profession, which is studied in university, has by now established itself as a specialization that enjoys a great deal of independence with respect to physicians.