Prison without bars for Chinese children with disabilities

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.06

Every year, in China, approximately 10,000 children are abandoned by their families due to illness or disabilities. They are called canfei: useless individuals, who cause shame. To the point that, in the most rural areas, those who are disabled (85 million) are treated worse than social outcasts.

A phenomenon that old customs explain only partially. The experts, on the other hand, cite among numerous other factors, the so-called “single child” policy established in 1979, as a primary culprit. A law that forced families to literally “get rid of” unfit (disabled) males along with females. In order to increase the chance that the one and only child could, in addition to wearing the pants of the family, also be “healthy and robust”. And, in this way, be able to follow the Confucian doctrine of working, and taking care of one’s parents in their old age.

For these masses of abandoned children an orphanage represents the only refuge. Take, for example, Liming, a Catholic center founded 30 years ago in Biancun, in the province of Hebei in northern China. The majority of the children have no choice but to be shut out from the world forever. “Adoption? For them, it is almost impossible – explains Lang Lixia, a director of an orphanage who was interviewed, and who was forced to refuse new entries, so she could give adequate attention to those already in her care, as they grow older.

In any event, some changes are taking place. For example, Liming has been able to secure a modest contribution for each orphan. At least, we are safe here. We are one big family. Everyone helps each other. On the outside, this is not the case” – explains TianTabao, a 29-year-old man who lives in the institution, and with his sheer will, learned to use a computer with his mouth. Hence, he is the social network manager there.

The Chinese government has decided to build new orphanages and has appropriated new funds for abbandoned children. In addition, a new law in 2008 prohibited discrimination of disabled children. And, in addition, businesses have been forced to assign at least 1.5% of all jobs to individuals with disabilities. Last but not least, after years of complaints and protests, finally €70 million have been freed up for making the 25,000 public bathrooms throughout the country disabled-friendly. But, these are only small steps forward. Seeing as there is still so much yet to be done.