Prison without bars for Chinese children with disabilities

Prison without bars for Chinese children with disabilitiesby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.06
Every year, in China, approximately 10,000 children are abandoned by their families due to illness or disabilities. They are called canfei: useless individuals, who cause shame. To the point that, in the most rural areas, those who are disabled (85 million) are treated worse than social outcasts.
A phenomenon that old customs explain only partially. The experts, on the other hand, cite among numerous other factors, the so-called “single child” policy established in 1979, as a primary culprit. A law that forced families to literally “get rid of” unfit (disabled) males along with females. In order to increase the chance that the one and only child could, in addition to wearing the pants of the family, also be “healthy and robust”. And, in this way, be able to follow the Confucian doctrine of working, and taking care of one’s parents in their old age.
For these masses of abandoned children an orphanage represents the only refuge. Take, for example, Liming, a Catholic center founded 30 years ago in Biancun, in the province of Hebei in northern China. The majority of the children have no choice but to be shut out from the world forever. “Adoption? For them, it is almost impossible – explains Lang Lixia, a director of an orphanage who was interviewed, and who was forced to refuse new entries, so she could give adequate attention to those already in her care, as they grow older.
In any event, some changes are taking place. For example, Liming has been able to secure a modest contribution for each orphan. At least, we are safe here. We are one big family. Everyone helps each other. On the outside, this is not the case” – explains TianTabao, a 29-year-old man who lives in the institution, and with his sheer will, learned to use a computer with his mouth. Hence, he is the social network manager there.
The Chinese government has decided to build new orphanages and has appropriated new funds for abbandoned children. In addition, a new law in 2008 prohibited discrimination of disabled children. And, in addition, businesses have been forced to assign at least 1.5% of all jobs to individuals with disabilities. Last but not least, after years of complaints and protests, finally €70 million have been freed up for making the 25,000 public bathrooms throughout the country disabled-friendly. But, these are only small steps forward. Seeing as there is still so much yet to be done.
Individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome at high risk of suicide
Individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome are exposed to a higher risk of suicide than others. At least, this is what has emerged from a study conducted by the Karolinska Institute, that monitored a vast sample of individuals with this neurological disturbance that is characterized by uncontrollable facial and verbal ticks. In facat, Read More.
EU launch the competition for the 2018 Access City Award
The European Commission is launching the competition for the 2018 Access City Award. European cities over 50 000 inhabitants will have the opportunity to present their activities and strategies designed to make cities barrier-free, better places for everyone to live and work. The deadline for applications is 11 September 2017. Read More.
How many people with disabilities are employed in the U.S.
The U.S. Department of Labor said that 17.9% of Americans with disabilities were employed in 2016. That represents a 0.4% increase over the previous year and comes as the general population saw a boost of just 0.3% during the same period, according to the report. Nonetheless, the Labor Department noted Read More.
In Bolivia being an invalid is an uphill battle
The fight is the name of the documentary film dedicated to telling the story of disabled individuals in Bolivia fighting for the right to receive some form of government financial assistance. The film that received an award at the prestigious film festival in Sheffield (Shef Doc Fest), England, follows the Read More.
Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student
Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman Read More.
Now Mickey and Minnie greet kids who are deaf
Mickey and Minnie now comunicate to kids who are deaf in sign language. Which was a fantastic surprise for families who attended the annual festival sponsored by Olive Crest, an American non-profit dedicated to the protection and adoption of minors. The kids, while participating in activities at the fantasy park Read More.