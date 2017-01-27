Prison inmates with disabilities pay more for their crimes

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.27

22 hours a day in a few square meters, surrounded by trash and no assistance. This is the life of many American prisoners with disabilities who live in isolation. A scenario that has been denounced by the American Civil Liberties Union in its last report. In which the most deplorable conditions have been described: wheelchairs that are broken and not the right size; difficult to navigate structural barriers; doors two narrow to pass through; and very small spaces. In addition, essential devices and support for blind and deaf inmates, such as hearing aids, material in Braille, or interpreters and services in sign-language are unheard of. Not to mention the poor hygienic situation and lack of attention to personal care needs. In other words, these inmate have a nearly impossible task of moving around without hurting themselves, or getting excessively dirty. For inmates with cognitive disabilities, it is even harder, as there are no course to help them communicate effectively. This situation has stimulated an urgent request to government institutions to include these issues on their list of priorities.