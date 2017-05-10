Pretending to have celiac disease is in fashion in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10

6 million Italians consume gluten free food without being intolerant. A fashion that leads them to waste €105 million a year for the purchase of products that they don’t actually need, according to the Italian Celiac Association (AIC), which has recently launched the “National Week of the Celiac Disease”, to be celebrated from 13 to 21 May. The aim is to inform and raise awareness of a disease that affects about 600,000 people in Italy, of which only 190,000 received a diagnosis. In addition, this National week wants to try to stem a growing phenomenon, i.e. to eat gluten free food without being affected by celiac disease, thinking that a gluten-free diet is healthier.