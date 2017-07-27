Possible first for French Senator who is Rom

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.27

Anina Ciuciu could become the first French senator of Rom origins. She is 27 years old, a human rights activist, lawyer, aspiring judge, from Paris, and has an excellent chance of winning a Senate seat in the September 24th election of this year. Her candidacy is supported by more than 150 key figures in the French political scene. According to her supporters, Anina’s election would serve to open up opportunity for younger people in general, and also give space to women of Rom heritage in the French political arena. All the more important for a Senate that has historically been associated with the country’s traditional élite classes. In fact, the young aspiring Senator grew up in a disadvantaged area of Paris and was forced do beg. “I’m a gypsy and I want to stay here” she used to shout. Which explains perfectly why she has based her electoral campaign on the fight against the injustice of prejudice and discrimination.