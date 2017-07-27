Possible first for French Senator who is Rom

Possible first for French Senator who is Romby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.27
Anina Ciuciu could become the first French senator of Rom origins. She is 27 years old, a human rights activist, lawyer, aspiring judge, from Paris, and has an excellent chance of winning a Senate seat in the September 24th election of this year. Her candidacy is supported by more than 150 key figures in the French political scene. According to her supporters, Anina’s election would serve to open up opportunity for younger people in general, and also give space to women of Rom heritage in the French political arena. All the more important for a Senate that has historically been associated with the country’s traditional élite classes. In fact, the young aspiring Senator grew up in a disadvantaged area of Paris and was forced do beg. “I’m a gypsy and I want to stay here” she used to shout. Which explains perfectly why she has based her electoral campaign on the fight against the injustice of prejudice and discrimination.
How people of ethnic minority Roma live in Italy
Camps of Roma people in Italy are found primarily in the north-west and central regions of the country. More than 72%, are concentrated in these 5 regions: Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Piedmonte and Toscany, totaling 29,435 individuals. Though the term Roma is used throughout the European Union, this ethnic minority is Read More.
80% of Roma are at risk of poverty
The levels of deprivation, marginalisation, and discrimination of Europe’s largest minority is a grave failure of law and policy in the EU and its Member States. 80% of Roma interviewed are at risk of poverty compared with an EU average of 17%. 30% live in households with no tap water Read More.
Truly “Home Sweet Home” for gypsies in Spain
In Spain, the percentage of gypsies that live in camps has been reduced by almost 70%. Not to the merit of bulldozers, but thanks to the inclusion of the young people in the educational system (more than 93% of schoolage children now attend school), not to mention the appropriate use Read More.
Gypsy Queens cook up Roma dishes in the eternal city
From the famous Magliana criminal gang, to the Gipsy Queens: 10 Roma women are now conquering the southern suburbs of Rome. Because in the gypsy encampment at via Candoni, thanks to support from the organisation Arci, they are getting to work in the kitchen to break down stereotypes about Roma Read More.
Emilia-Romagna Region’s effort to overcome nomad camps
The Emilia-Romagna Region wants to overcome nomad camps and give Roma and Sinti people more durable and respectable housing solutions. For this reason it has approved a call for grants which implements the regional law on the social inclusion of Roma and Sinti people (L. July 16, 2015, No. 11). Read More.
How many Roma live in Europe?
It is estimated that there are 10-12 million Roma living in Europe. It is a young population: their average age is 25 years (while that of the EU population is 40 years) and 35.7% are under 15 years (against an EU average of 15.7%). The vast majority of this community Read More.