Portugual makes a vegan menu in the schools a law

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.22

A vegan and vegetarian menu in all public institutions. At least, this is the new law that has just been approved by the Portuguese Parliament. From now on, in fact, in all schools, universities, hospitals, and prisons throughout the country, it will be obligatory to provide a menu option that has no ingredients coming from animal sources. A measure, according to those who support it, that “promotes different dietary habits” and “encourages more people to abandon meat in favor of a healthier lifestyle and a healthier environment”. The institutions that are affected by this new measure will have 6 months to conform to the new regulation, born of extreme pressure put on them by the Associação Vegetariana Portuguesa. Which, after having launched an online petition, and having received 15,000 signatures, was able to bring the question to the Parliamentary Assembly at the beginning of 2016. A modus operandi that has already been copied, seeing its great success: for example, in the UK where a similiar initiative has just been launched online.