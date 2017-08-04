Porno addicts as boys, sexists as men

Porno addicts as boys, sexists as menby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.04
Porno addicts as young boys, sexists as adult men. In short, that is the conclusion of a study undertaken by the University of Nebraska presented at the largest conference in the world dedicated to Psychology, taking place in Washington (D.C.). The data collected from a sample of adolescents and adults in the age range 17 – 54 years of age, in fact, revealed that those who started watching porno films as young boys (average age of 13) compared to those who started watching them at around the age of 26, had developed a strong sexist orientation. The experts cite two primary reasons for this. The first. Insecurity and anxiety over the ability to manage an emotional-sexual relationship with a woman. The second. Unsatisfying sex life. Reasons that could lead to a desire to be the dominant partner in a couple in order to feel secure.
