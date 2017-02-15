Porn site in Utah will take you down the right path

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.15

Standoff between online porno giant XHamster and the Governor of Utah. The parent’s associations had hoped for a YES vote from the governor’s office for sex education in the schools. Instead, when they saw the request buried by the Governor, they looked for an uncommon ally. As a provocation, they enlisted the aid of the porno site, who agreed to help redirect all users from Utah to a sex education site, instead of the porno they had been looking for. Hence, they will see everything from explanations of types of contraception to a description of the most common, sexually transmittable diseases. In other words, where the school ends off, porno will take over.