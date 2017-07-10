Pope Francis said “No” to gluten free bread for Holy Communion

Pope Francis said “No” to gluten free bread for Holy Communionby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.10
“Hosts that are completely gluten-free are invalid matter for the celebration of the Eucharist.” This is what we can read in a Circular letter wrote, at the request of Pope Francis, by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments to Diocesan Bishops to remind them that it falls to them above all to duly provide for all that is required for the celebration of the Lord’s Supper. In the document, referring to people with celiac disease or any other particular intolerance, we can also read: “Low-gluten hosts (partially gluten-free) are valid matter, provided they contain a sufficient amount of gluten to obtain the confection of bread without the addition of foreign materials and without the use of procedures that would alter the nature of bread.”
Italians lead the list of overeaters in Europe
Italy takes first place in the list of European countries with populations that eat too much. Though surprising, at global level, the country came after only Israel and the United States, who topped the list. The Food Sustainability Index created by the Fondazione Barilla and The Economist Intelligence Unit, took Read More.
Signs to look for to see if your child has celiac disease
From 6 years on, if a child’s growth has halted, it could be a warning sign for celiac disease. A condition caused by introduction of gluten in their diet. Actually, this symptom is found in only 1/3 of the 50,000 pediatric cases of celiac in Italy. The remaining 2/3 of Read More.
Here’s what she said to her daughter who called her “fat”
“Come here and let’s talk about it. You just called me fat, but the truth of the matter is, I’m not fat. We all have fat. You too. Fat is necessary to protect our bones and muscles, and to produce energy. It’s just that some have a bit more than Read More.
Explosion in number of obesity-related illnesses
Explosion of obesity-related illnesses. In 2015, 2 billion people in the world, adults and children, had to face health problems, more or less serious, related to being overweight. At least, this is the snapshot that has emerged from a super-study just published in the New England Journal of Medicine, that analyzed Read More.
Giving vegetables seductive names to struggle against obesity
Labelling fruit and vegetables dishes with seductive names to convince children and adults to eat them. This is what suggest researchers at Stanford University after carrying out an experiment, for six months, in some university cafeterias. Here, each day, a vegetable dish was labelled up in different ways, from the Read More.
The Mediterranean Diet is a perfect antidote to anorexia
Contrary to what many men think, women have a healthy relationship with food. At least, that is what is revealed in a recent survey undertaken by Doxa, one of Italy’s and Europe’s leading market research firms. The survey dismantled many popular beliefs regarding Italian women’s attitudes about their diets and Read More.