Pope Francis said “No” to gluten free bread for Holy Communion

Related:

Italians lead the list of overeaters in Europe Italy takes first place in the list of European countries with populations that eat too much. Though surprising, at global level, the country came after only Israel and the United States, who topped the list. The Food Sustainability Index created by the Fondazione Barilla and The Economist Intelligence Unit, took Read More.

Signs to look for to see if your child has celiac disease From 6 years on, if a child’s growth has halted, it could be a warning sign for celiac disease. A condition caused by introduction of gluten in their diet. Actually, this symptom is found in only 1/3 of the 50,000 pediatric cases of celiac in Italy. The remaining 2/3 of Read More.

Here’s what she said to her daughter who called her “fat” “Come here and let’s talk about it. You just called me fat, but the truth of the matter is, I’m not fat. We all have fat. You too. Fat is necessary to protect our bones and muscles, and to produce energy. It’s just that some have a bit more than Read More.

Explosion in number of obesity-related illnesses Explosion of obesity-related illnesses. In 2015, 2 billion people in the world, adults and children, had to face health problems, more or less serious, related to being overweight. At least, this is the snapshot that has emerged from a super-study just published in the New England Journal of Medicine, that analyzed Read More.

Giving vegetables seductive names to struggle against obesity Labelling fruit and vegetables dishes with seductive names to convince children and adults to eat them. This is what suggest researchers at Stanford University after carrying out an experiment, for six months, in some university cafeterias. Here, each day, a vegetable dish was labelled up in different ways, from the Read More.