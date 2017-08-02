Poor journalism damages immigrants more than populist movements

Poor journalism damages immigrants more than populist movementsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.02
German mass media reinforce the image of the “ugly and evil” immigrant. At least this is what has emerged from a study conducted by Hochschule Macromedia, that analyzed hundreds of articles and media reports produced by the main newspapers and television channels starting from January 2017. They discovered that journalists tend to depict refugees as more violent and criminal than they actually are. The truth of the matter is that since 2014, with the arrival of more immigrants, crime has been on the rise in Germany, but not to the point that has been reported by the communication professionals. Whose practices have damaged the new arrivals’ social integration and have contributed to another issue: the increase in the number of immigrants who have been victims of physical and verbal aggression. A mismatch between reality and perception, that according to the authors of the study, only serves to increase the incidence of xenofobia.
